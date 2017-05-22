Audiobooks Made Easy – BARD Express

Learn About BARD Express

Excerpt from Jan. 2017 Newsletter By David Ward

So the BARD Express Application is brand new; that means nobody has used it yet, so we’re all in the same boat figuring out how it works. But I think you’ll find it much easier than that older way of doing things described earlier in the News section. We’re going to install this new application on all workstations in the Tech Center, so you can come in and get some practical hands on experience. As mentioned above it pretty much takes care of everything; no need to go to the website or use Humanware Companion for file transfers. Below are some links to some Youtube videos talking about BARD Express.

[An Introduction to BARD Express][1]

[BARD Express: Browsing the BARD Collection ][2]

[BARD Express: Setting & Changing Preferences][3]

[BARD Express: Managing Devices][4]

[BARD Express: Transferring Materials to a Cartridge][5]

[BARD Express: Tips & Tricks][6]

There are a total of 9 How-To videos; for a full listing see the link below. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpAGnumt6iV5ycDQt9YGoQnd9uIXNU0pa

Is BARD Express the only way to get your BARD Books? No, you can still use the old way as outlined before. However, the BARD Express application gives you better feedback about downloads in progress and much more. Additionally, if you’re a NVDA user you might have found Humanware Companion a little buggy; it appears from preliminary testing you won’t have this problem with BARD Express. Oh, I almost forgot, there is also the BARD Mobile App. This is an App you can install on your Apple Device, Android Device, or Amazon Fire Tablet. This App has been around a while but I thought I’d mention it just in case some hadn’t heard of it yet. Anyhow, I hope that gives you an idea of its feature set; see the link below to download the application. The application is designed to run on computers running Windows XP all the way up to Windows 10. https://nlsbard.loc.gov/bmm/BARDExpressInstaller1229.exe