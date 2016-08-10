August 2016 Tech Center Newsletter

August 2016 Technology Newsletter

New Vision News and Updates

Update on Last Month’s Event: Our thanks to former Vice-Mayor Dave Trinkle for organizing ‘Dinner in the Dark’ which benefitted New Vision. We had a great time. Several interviews were conducted by local news stations prior to the event with New Vision staff. If you’d like to see the videos see the links below. (Note:The WFXR video is the most accessible if your using a screen-reader.)

WFXR’s Virginia Fist News Segment

WSLS Channel 10 News Segment

WDBJ Channel 7 News Segment

Changes in Email: New Vision has recently setup email accounts at our new domain name at newvisionroa.org. While our old accounts will remain active for a while we urge you to update your records and use our new accounts. The Tech Center’s new account is techcenter@newvisionroa.org. If you’re a volunteer reader, Courtney Bass’ new email address is courtney.bass@newvisionroa.org.

Additional News: New Vision will be participating in the First Friday event. We’ll have volunteers from New Vision helping out and we’ll be a beneficiary from the event. First Friday’s has expanded to include the first and third Friday of the month, during the summer season. We’ll be participating on August 5. Stay tuned via our Facebook page or Twitter to learn more. Below is a link to the events webpage. http://firstfridaysroanoke.com/not-for-profit-organization-va/

News

Microsoft’s One Year Anniversary update to Windows 10 comes with several improvements to Narrator the built in screen-reader. Read more at the link below. https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/22798/windows-10-narrator-get-started

Neat article from Access World entitled, “Tackling the Research Paper: Tips and Tools for Success for People with Vision Loss”. If you’ve every found putting together your thoughts in a wordprocessor dificult or conducting the research you might find this article interesting. See the link below. https://www.afb.org/afbpress/pub.asp?DocID=aw170701

Check out Bill Holton’s article on Access World about accessibility coming to the Kindle Paperwhite via a audio adapter. See the link below. https://www.afb.org/afbpress/pub.asp?DocID=aw170703

Jamie Pauls discusses the continued improvements NetFlix is making with Audio described content. Check out this Access World article at the link below. https://www.afb.org/afbpress/pub.asp?DocID=aw170707

Learn more about the BeSpecular App which is a Vision assistance service. Read Bill Holton’s take on this new service for iOS devices. See the link below. https://www.afb.org/afbpress/pub.asp?DocID=aw170706

Podcasts

The national NFB and ACB conventions took place last month, so, there’s tons of audio content from the various podcasts. So enjoy! The format might vary on a few of these with a very brief description or show title and be followed by a link; do to the shear number of podcasts.

First up, the Blind Bargains Podcast.

This round up from the NFB and ACB conventions contains info about Ride Hailing Apps, OCR, Notetakers, Braille Displays, a Tip, Sound Off and even a Last Word. This was recorded in a live setting so the audio isn’t the greatest. See the link below for episode 68 of the Blind Bargains Podcast. http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq068.mp3

NFB 2016 Audio: Feeling The Future Of Art With 3d Photoworks

NFB 2016 Audio: Raising The Bar Graph With 3d Printing And Cornell Tech

ACB 2016 Audio: Explore More With Blind Abilities

NFB 2016 Audio: Navigate A 3d Audio Soundscape Through The Cities unlocked Project

NFB 2016 Audio: The Eye Of AIRA Looks Upon The World At Large

ACB 2016 Audio: Fine The Temperature You Like Best With A Talking Thermostat

NFB 2016 Audio: Facial Feelings Found On Facebook

Main Menu

Check out this Main Menu Program recorded on July 29th. It addresses some of the new accessibility features that will be rolling out with the one year anniversary update of Windows 10. Learn about Narrator and its inporovements. See link below. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2016-07-29

Convention Highlights from the Main Menu Team from July 15th

ACB Link Update, iPitchPipe and Loopback are featured on this episode of MainMenu.

iPhone & iPad Apps

Check out the AppleVis’ Unlimited Newsletter for July 2016. Apps discussed this month include the Blinfold Basketball, Blindfold RS Games, and the new BeSpecular App. See the link below for the full listing of Apps and products being discussed this month. http://www.applevis.com/blog/apple-apple-tv-apple-watch-ios-ios-apps-mac-os-x-news-opinion/applevis-unlimited-whats-new

Did you know?

You can still get Windows 10 Upgrade for free! If you use a screen reader or other assistive technology there’s a process for getting it free still. We’re going to try out the process here at the office for a workstation we just ordered from Computers for the Blind so we’ll let you know how it goes. To read more see the link below. http://www.microsoft.com/accessibility/windows10upgrade

Additionally, here’s a few more comments from Scott Davert about the process. http://www.blindbargains.com/bargains.php?m=15658

Tech Center Podcast and News

Hello David here, I’m the instructor here at New Vision. As a low-vision iPhone user I’ve taken the plunge and I’m trying out a new Android phone. Some things are very different, somethings fantastic, other things not so great. But its a process and I’m learning step by step. If you’d like to hear my first impressions about the cost and form factor of this Nexus 5x Android phone take a listen to this brief audio clip below. Just remeber I’m doing a lot of comparisons with the iPhone; mostly because its the dominant phone used by the Blindness community. We might end up rolling several of these out. Not only about Android but other subjects and devices. So take a listen at the link below. http://goo.gl/0wUQ2N

Tech Center Workshops

We’re entertaining ideas about having more workshops now that we’re in our new space. What technology topics, with an accessibility twist, might interest you?

Here are some ideas I’ve had but feel free to give me your feedback at the comments link below.

Board Game Night! Not so much a workshop but for those of you who use Braille are you interested in playing some old favorites like Monopoloy, Uno, or something else?

How to protect yourself Online? Avoiding fraud and your financial information from being stolen.

How to use an Amazon Fire Tablet to read books, play audiobooks, watch movies, and read email for $49.

How to rent movies, watch TV shows, using an Apple TV, Xbox, and/or Amazon Fire TV.

Apple Devices Advanced Workshop. We’d cover power features of iOS and Apps. Such as image recognition Apps, custom keyboards, Braille Reference tools, and the like.

Let us know what you think either at the Tech Center when you attend classes or via the link below. Or feel free to respond to this email.

Local News and Events

Reoccurring Events: Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting of the Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) will be on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00 PM. For more information contact Dianne Decker at rdeckerjr2@cox.net.

Your Thoughts

If you have any thoughts about what could be mentioned in an upcoming newsletter or comments on this newsletter feel free to reply or fill out the following form. See the following link. http://goo.gl/forms/9WXsbr3jPp

Contact Info

New Vision 4504 Starkey Rd. Suite 120, Roanoke, VA 24018 (SouthPark Office Building) Phone: 540–985–8900

David Ward – Assistive Technology Instructor for the Tech Center david.ward@newvisionroa.org