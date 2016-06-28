July 21st ‘Dinner in the Dark’

Organizer Vice-Mayor Dave Trinkle to Benefit New Vision

Thursday, July 21, 2016 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM (EDT) Add to my Calendar Roanoke, VA

Ticket Information

Tickets Available Now!!

Price $80.00 (Fees may Apply)

Accept VISA, MASTERCARD, AMEX, and DISCOVER

Share with Your Friends!

To order go to our EventBright page. Click this link.

Who’s Going

Outgoing Vice-Mayor, Dave Trinkle will host a Dinner in the Dark to benefit New Vision, a non-profit organization that provides support to the visually impaired in the Roanoke region. Guests’ senses will be challenged – and heightened — as they dine completely in the dark to simulate the experience of a visually impaired person. As an added twist, servers will be wearing state-of-the-art night vision goggles provided by the Roanoke based Harris Corporation, the world’s leading manufacturer of Generation 3 vision intensifier technology.

“It’s cool that the vice-mayor changes every two years,” said Dave Trinkle “The dinner is a fun way to celebrate the rotating position while developing a new tradition in Roanoke where the outgoing vice-mayor hosts a farewell event to benefit an area charity. Vice-Mayor Elect Anita Price has already accepted the challenge to carry the torch when her term is up in 2018.”

The event will take place July 21, 2016. To ensure elegant food and complete darkness, the dinner will be held in the AKA Room under the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. Guests are asked to gather in the Pine Room by 6pm where they will be escorted to their tables in the underground space. There are fewer than 100 tickets available at $80 per person which includes dinner and wine. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their reservations early. For more information or to request a Vegetaran option, contact: DinnerInTheDarkRoanoke@gmail.com.

“It is a unique opportunity for us to gain insight into what the visually impaired experience every day” says physician and Vice-Mayor Dave Trinkle. ”Furthermore, we live in world of information overload, where visual stimulation is everywhere. Imagine how amazing it will be, for just a few hours, to abandon the visual world in exchange for a new, more stimulating dining experience where you recognize friends by their voices and identify food by only smell, texture and taste.”

Sponsors for the event include the City of Roanoke, Harris Corporation, Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, The Fork Restaurants, and Vistar Eye Center.