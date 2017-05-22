May 2017 New Vision Newsletter And Dave’s News and Technology Updates

New Vision News

Stay tuned in for further updates about upcoming events, such as Dinner in the Dark on August 17th. The event will be held at Hotel Roanoke.

If you know of someone that could benefit from New Vision serives feel free to send them our way. Our new Assistive Technology for the Elderly Program is very popular. To learn more see one of the links below. Program Brochure

General Description of the Program and other New Vision Services

Dial-in News Service

There has been a huge upgrade to the dial-in newsline. As of May 1st, the old newsline number has been discontinued. In collaboration with the National Federation of the Blind the Roanoke Times has been brought into the NFB Newsline system. This upgraded service is available twenty-four/seven, and provides local, national, and world news from a variety of sources. This includes over 300 magazines and newspapers. Listeners to the, now retired, New Vision newsline are being migrated over to the new service. If you have any further questions, or would like to use the new service, please contact Courtney Bass courtney.bass@newvisionroa.org via email or call the office.

We’d like to give a big thank you, to the volunteers who’ve helped so much over the years with our newsline service. Your tireless efforts brought the Roanoke Times and other materials to newsline subscirbers day in and day out. Thank you!

Now we’ll return to the topic of the new service. Since the NFB Newsline service may be new to many of our clients a large portion of this newsletter will focus on features and resources for learning the ins and outs of this new service.

The Basics of the NFB Newsline

Like our older system the newsline is a phone number you can call to listen to your local news. But it includes much more! As mentioned weather, job listings, magazines, blogs, and newspapers. And as mentioned, we’re very excited that the Roanoke Times is now available through this nationwide service.

Key Differences

The NFB Newsline uses computer synthesised speech, instead of human readers. These are adjustable and the automation allows for articles to be available instantly.

You still have to have a PIN code but you won’t be required to put it in after your first successful login. In subsequent sessions, the NFB Newsline will remember what number you called from and not require a PIN code.

There are smartphone Apps and a website where you can read the same information.

You can have articles emailed to you at anytime So those are just a few of the major bullet points that jumped out at me and I felt folks would be interested in. How Do I Use NFB Newsline Here’s a link to an online discussion of some basic NFB Newsline commands.

https://nfb.org/nfb-newsline-instructions Here’s a listing of all the avaialbe documentation. This includes applications, instructions, and even audio tutorials. See the link below.

https://nfb.org/newsline-downloads Below are links to the audio tutorials.

An Introduction to the service for new users – 13 minutes

Audio Instructions

Track 1 – Main Menu

Track 2 – Reading Publications

Track 3 – Your Favorites and My Newspaper

Track 4 – Subscribers Control Panel

Track 5 – Spell Mode

Track 6 – Search Mode

Track 7 – Global Search

Track 8 – Email Delivery

Track 9 – Emergency Weather Alerts

Track 10 – TV listings

Track 11 – Job Listings

Here’s a list of publications you can get on the NFB Newsline.

https://nfb.org/participating-newspapers

Did You Know?

You can use the NFB Newsline and never pick up the telephone. That’s right! You can have magazines and articles sent to your email inbox. You can also setup a program so you download the files so they can be played back on you NLS Digital Talking Book Player from the library!

Alexa Tip

Here’s a way to get a free audiobook on your Echo. Give it a try! Just say, “Alexa, what’s free from Audible?”.

Podcasts

Interested in a $200 laptop with accessibility tools built in? Listen to the Blind Bargains Podcast, episode 99. Here Joe and J.J. talk about the Microsoft Announcement and much more. See link below.

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq099.mp3

In this episode of the Blind Bargains Podcast listen to Joe interview a professional movie critic. And yes! He’s blind. See the link below.

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq098.mp3

Echo News

Two new Amazon Echo products have just come to the market. One is called the Amazon Echo Look and the other the Amazon Echo Show. One has the ability to take a photo of you and give you styling advise aobut your clothing. The other the ability to have an interactive screen with video conferencing built in. If you want to know more take a look at the link below.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00X4WHP5E

iPhone & iPad Apps

Check out the AppleVis’ Unlimited Newsletter for April 2017. See the link below.

https://www.applevis.com/blog/applevis-braille-ios-apps-mac-apps-macos-news-opinion/applevis-unlimited-whats-new-and

Ways to Support New Vision

Kroger Community Rewards

Your Kroger Plus Card can be a powerful tool for supporting local organizations in your community. New Vision recently registered to be a beneficiary of the Kroger Community Rewards Program. Kroger will in turn donate toward our mission everytime you, as a registered user, make purchases at their stores on hundreds of items.

If you’d like to see how to sign up, see the link below.

http://newvisionroa.org/news/use-kroger-plus-card-support-us/

If you are a screen reader user then follow the link below for directions. These directions should apply whether you’re using NVDA or JAWS.

http://newvisionroa.org/?p=540&preview=true

If you need additional help feel free to phone us here at the office.

Amazon Smile Program

If you want Amazon to make a donation to New Vision every time you make a purchase you can use the link below to sign up for the Amazon Smile Program. Follow the step by step directions. Sorry, we haven’t had a chance to put together step-by-step directions for screen reader users yet. See link below.

https://smile.amazon.com/ch/54-1210770

Possible Workshop

There’s been some interest expressed in a product known as MyEye by OrCam. This is a small camera device that clips to a pair of glasses. It allows for object recognition and OCR of documents you might see out and about. The theory is that it can even recognize locations and faces of folks that might enter the camera view. See the video below.

Video Demo Interview from InDATA Project: Click here

Audio Demo Interview from InDATA Project:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/atupdate/ATU030416.mp3

Local News and Events

Lion’s at the Lake: Will be June 17 from 11am to 2pm at Claytor Lake State Park; shelter number 3 (near where it was last year). Park fees are waved for participants. Anyone with a visual impairment of any age is welcome with family or friends as well as any Lions who might help out. People who have questions can call Dr. Suzanne Ament. Email at seament@radford.edu or 540-381-0963.

Reoccurring Events: Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting of the Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) will be on Wednesday the 17th of May at 7:00 PM. The guest speaker will be Mr. David Ward, of New Vision, talking about the new ATE Program involving the Amazon Echo for seniors in the Roanoke Valley. For more information contact Dianne Decker at rdeckerjr2@cox.net.

Your Thoughts

If you have any thoughts about what could be mentioned in an upcoming newsletter or comments on this newsletter feel free to reply or fill out the following form. See the following link.

http://goo.gl/forms/9WXsbr3jPp

