New Vision Awarded ATE Grant

It is a Privilege!

New Vision is proud to be the recipient of a grant from the Mary Louise Home Fund of the Foundation for Roanoke Valley. It will be an awesome privilege to serve our local community in using Assistive Technology. To learn more about the Assistive Technology for the Elderly grant see the link below. Below is also a statement from the Foundation for Roanoke Valley about the grant that was awarded.

More info about ATE Grant

Press Release

The Statement below is from the Foundation for Roanoke Valley. “New Vision was awarded $21,000 to provide equipment and training in the use of voice-activated virtual assistants. This equipment, used by its elderly clients, can report weather, read audiobooks, play music, communicate with caregivers, and more.”

1: Picture of David Ward, of New Vision, receiving a large check on behalf of New Vision. Other recipients shown also receiving the large group check.