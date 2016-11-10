November 2016 Tech Center Newsletter

November 2016 Technology Newsletter

New Vision News and Updates

Large Print 2017 Calendars: We encourage you to get your orders in early while supplies last. The easiest way is to complete the online form. Please, email us for a link to this form. We will also accept requests by using the post card on the back of the old calendar, but please note that the mailing address should be changed to New Vision, 4504 Starkey Rd Suite 120. Roanoke, VA 24018. This year we’re making a special effort to make sure our supply of calendars has the most effective reach to Virginia residents with visual impairments. Our priority will be individual distribution to visually impaired Virginia residents, one calendar per individual, and group distribution only to those agencies or groups who are contributing to support our mission. Agencies or groups who wish to receive calendars should contact us by phone (540-985-8900) to request an allotment. As a benchmark, a donation of $25 can provide large-print calendars to 10 individuals. Donations can be made online at https://www.paypal.me/newvision.

Holidays, Maintenance, and Inclement Weather Closings: As a reminder the Technology Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. During the week of Thanksgiving, the 24th, we’ll additionally close on Monday, the 21st, and Tuesday, the 22nd, for installation of new equipment. Should Roanoke County or Roanoke City Schools be closed due to inclement weather we too shall be closed.

Braille Calendars: You can order 2016 Braille Calendars by emailing the following Non-Profit your address and request a calendar.

calendars@actionfund.org

Events: Our largest fundraising event this year is Talent Challenge for Charity at the Hotel Roanoke, November 12. The event features live painting by world renowned Blind painter John Bramblitt as well as fun entertainment by local “Stars”. Groups and individuals can purchase tickets online at https://www.talentchallengeforcharity.com/talent-challenge-buy-tickets.php.

Podcasts

Check out Scott Davert’s face off between the two voice assistants Alexa, on the Amazon Echo, and Siri, on an Apple iPhone. The Amazon Unlimited service is brand new, while the Apple Music program has been around for a little while. These are amazing services for music lovers. See the link below.

http://www.applevis.com/sites/default/files/podcasts/AppleVisPodcast1023.mp3

If you’re interested in writing you might find this Episode of Chit Chat Across the Pond interesting. In this episode Allison Sheridan interviews Shelly Brisbin, a legally Blind author and journalist. Shelly discusses her experiences as a writer and especially as a self-publisher. Her current book is “iOS Access for All” a book all about using the accessibility features in your iPhone and iPad. Have a listen at the link below.

https://media.blubrry.com/nosillacast/traffic.libsyn.com/nosillacast/CCATP_2016_10_18.mp3

On episode 78 of the Blind Bargains Podcast listen as J.J. and Ricky talk about the Instant Pot Cooking appliance. Also hear a comment from a listener about using Learning Ally’s accessible book service. This and much more at the link below.

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq078.mp3

On episode 120 of the Maccessibility Roundtable Podcast, the team discusses the October 27th announcement by Apple about their new products. Listen via the link below.

http://maccessibility.net/podcast/maccessibility_rt120.mp3

In episode 77 of the Blind Bargains Podcast you’ll learn about the Orbit Reader, the Windows Action Center, and a Bluetooth Keyboard that Joe is trying out. Other topics discussed include the BlindSquared App, the new Learning Ally Apps, and the October Edition of Access World. Have a listen at the link below.

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq077.mp3

On episode 119 of the Maccessibility Roundtable Podcast the team discusses the new iPhone 7, the delayed AirPods, and iOS 10. Learn more by the link below.

http://maccessibility.net/podcast/maccessibility_rt119.mp3

In Episode 118 of the The Maccessibility Roundtable Podcast, the knights discuss the new iPhones and Mac OS Sierra. See the link below.

http://maccessibility.net/podcast/maccessibility_rt118.mp3

In Episode 76 of the Blind Bargains Podcast hear J.J. and Joe discuss the Google announcements. Google announced new smartphones and a Home Assistant appliance designed to rival the Amazon Echo. Check out this episode and learn much more at the link below.

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq076.mp3

Resources



If you’re an iPhone or iPad user you might want to check out some of the Amazing podcasts and audio tutorials available at the AppleVis website. Here’s a link to the Podcast feed. Simply navigate down by links. The Audio or MP3 link often follows the Subject Title and ends with .mp3.

http://www.applevis.com/feed/podcasts

If you are trying to find an accessible App for your iPhone or iPad why not search the AppleVis website. See the link below.

http://www.applevis.com

If you are an Android user you might find the following resources useful. There’s a new book entitled, “Getting Started with Android” by Ana Garza and J.J. Meddaugh.

http://www.nbp.org/ic/nbp/ANDROID.html

You might also find the following site useful if you are an Android user. See the link below.

https://www.inclusiveandroid.com

iOS Update for iPhones

Have you updated you iPHone to iOS 10? No? Yes? Not sure? Here’s what you need to know. First, devices as old as the iPhone 5 or 5c can be updated. Second, if your lock screen says “Press Home to unlock” then congratulations you’ve already installed iOS 10. If you instead hear “Unlock Button” below your time and date stamp you’re on the older software. So what does iOS 10 offer? What’s new? To find out more see the link below, this will direct you to last month’s newsletter. It contains a list of links and podcasts addressing iOS 10.

http://newvisionroa.org/news/october-2016-tech-center-newsletter/#ios10

It’s not a bug it’s a Feature

Here’s a feature that might bug you if you’re a VoiceOver user. This new feature is called “Raise to Wake”. The idea is you can pick you phone up and it senses the motion and turns the screen on, so a sighted person can glance at the clock and notifications. The result for a VoiceOver user is that often bumping the phone or picking it up results in the screen waking and VoiceOver Reading you the time. This feature can be disabled by going to Settings then Display and Brightness then turn off Raise to Wake. We’ll bring out new features and options in the months to come.

Now in the feature arena there is an awesome new option. Ever been annoyed by your phone automatically going to speakerphone when you pull it away from your head. This is a VoiceOver feature; but it can drive you crazy. Additionally, when in speakerphone mode you can’t use the Power/Lock button to end a call. Instead, you have to use a two-finger double tap. So to disable this feature you’ll need to go the VoiceOver Settings. Find the Audio Button and double tap. This will take you into the Audio Settings page. Turn off the feature labeled “Auto Select Speaker in Call”. Done. No more speakerphone automatically coming on in the middle of your phone calls. Here’s an added tip if you still want to place a call on speakerphone you can always direct Siri with a command like this: “Call John Doe on Speakerphone”.

iPhone & iPad Apps

Check out the AppleVis’ Unlimited Newsletter for October 2016. In this issue you’ll learn of a few more new games from the BlindFold Games crew. A new choose your own adventure game and quiz game are also discussed. There’s much more take a look at the online newsletter below. You can navigate by headings using your screen reader of choice.

http://www.applevis.com/blog/apple-apple-tv-apple-watch-gaming-ios-ios-apps-macos-news-opinion/applevis-unlimited-whats-new

Did you know?

Did you know that the Amazon Echo Dot is now $49? That’s right! The Amazon Echo Dot is the little brother of the original Amazon Echo. It has all the same functionality but doesn’t have a large speaker. It has a small speaker similar to a cellphone’s speakerphone. On the plus side, it has an audio out jack so you can plug it into a stereo speaker. I’ve order one for my personal use but I’ll be sure to bring it to the Tech Center for everyone to see.

Local News and Events

Reoccurring Events: Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting of the Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) will be on Wednesday the 16th of November at 7:00 PM. For more information contact Dianne Decker at rdeckerjr2@cox.net.

Your Thoughts

If you have any thoughts about what could be mentioned in an upcoming newsletter or comments on this newsletter feel free to reply or fill out the following form. See the following link.

Contact Info

