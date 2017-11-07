November 2017 New Vision Newsletter And Dave’s News and Technology Updates

Updates: This month we had the privilege of visiting Edinburgh Square, a retirement community. A workshop was conducted in connection with the Assistive Technology for the Elderly Program. New Vision is proud to be the recipient of a grant, from the Mary Louise Home Fund of the Foundation for Roanoke Valley, to fund this program. To date over 40 seniors who’ve benefited from this program. To learn more see the link below.

Link to Brochure

Volunteers: Several of you have volunteered to help with our calendars when they get in; which is much appreciated! Soon as our shipment gets in we’ll be in touch. If you’d like to make yourself available just touch base with Courtney. courtney.bass@newvisionroa.org

Holidays and Inclement Weather Closings: We’ll be closed Thursday, Nov. 23rd, Thanksgiving day, and Monday, December 25th, for Christmas. Additionally, should Roanoke County or Roanoke City Schools be closed due to inclement weather we too will be closed. Additionally, we’ll put a notice on the answering machine here at New Vision. That’s at 540-985-8900.

Large Print Calendars: Our calendar order is in at the printers; an soon as we get them we will start getting them mailed out with the help of our volunteers.

Braille Calendars: You can order 2018 Braille Calendars by emailing the following Non-Profit your address and request for a calendar calendars@actionfund.org.

Podcasts

The Main Menu team has put out several shows recently focusing on Braille. Here’s the first in that lineup. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2017-09-29

Listen as the team, at Main Menu, talks with Larry Skutchan and Keith Creasy, from the American Printing House for the Blind, as they discuss more Braille topics. See link below. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2017-10-27

Microsoft’s Fall Creators update is coming to a computer near you, for Windows 10. What new accessibility features do we have to look forward too? Have a listen as the Main Menu team talked to folks from Microsoft. See link below. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2017-10-13

Here’s the FSCast teams’ take on the Windows 10 Fall Creator Update and the implications for JAWS users. See link below. http://podcast.freedomscientific.com/FSCast/episodes/FSCast145-Windows_10_Fall_Creators_Update.mp3

Jaws 2018 is out! That’s right new JAWS, new name, and new features. Learn more on this episode of FSCast. See the link below. <http://podcast.freedomscientific.com/FSCast/episodes/FSCast143-What’s_new_in_JAWS_2018.mp3>

Joe talks to Jay Forry, the Blind Movie Critic again on this episode of Blind Bargains. Other topics the team discuss, include iOS 11 updates and the Windows 10 Fall creators update. See the link below. http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq119.mp3

iPhone Tip

Do you know what a QR code is? QR code is short for a quick response code. It is an open standard for making a fancy box-shaped barcode. QR Codes are found on almost anything from business cards, to cereal boxes, or magazines. They generally serve as links to websites. Now with Apple’s iOS 11 update your iPhone and iPad can instantly see a QR Code and prompt you to go to the website it links to. All you have to do is open the Camera App and point it at a QR Code. A dialog will appear at the top of the screen asking if you want to go to the website. Simply double-tap while VoiceOver is enabled and focused on the open website prompt. The site will open in your Safari browser. It is just that easy!

Here’s a sample QR Code, give it a try!

iPhone Updates

A new iOS 11.1 update just came out a few days ago, see the link below to read more about accessibility related fixes found in this update. Needless to say, iOS 11 has had its bugs. https://www.applevis.com/blog/apple-ios-news/apple-releases-ios-111-bringing-number-fixes-and-enhancements-blind-and-low

For more comprehensive instructional materials see Shelly Brisbin’s great book “iOS Access for All”. It is the comprehensive guide to everything accessible on the Apple line of products. Shelly’s even given our students discounts in the past. Here’s a link to her latest book and she says she’ll give you the revised iOS 11 edition soon as it comes out. Case in point how do you make a three-way call on an iPhone using VoiceOver or how do you quickly close all your Safari browser tabs. Shelly’s book covers all of that. See the link below. http://www.iosaccessbook.com/

iPhone & iPad Apps

Check out the AppleVis’ Unlimited Newsletter for October 2017. See the link below for more. Topics include the Braille Talk App, for reading Braille Books, and a free version of Nearby Explorer. See link below. https://www.applevis.com/blog/apple-apple-tv-apple-watch-ios-ios-apps-iphone-mac-apps-macos-news-opinion/applevis-unlimited

Echo Tips

Here are a few things to try. Some practical, some just fun.

Ways to Support New Vision

Kroger Community Rewards

Your Kroger Plus Card can be a powerful tool for supporting local organizations in your community. New Vision recently registered to be a beneficiary of the Kroger Community Rewards Program. Kroger will, in turn, donate toward our mission every time you, as a registered user, make purchases at their stores on hundreds of items.

If you’d like to see how to sign up, see the link below. http://newvisionroa.org/news/use-kroger-plus-card-support-us/

If you are a screen reader user then follow the link below for directions. These directions should apply whether you’re using NVDA or JAWS. http://newvisionroa.org/?p=540&preview=true

If you need additional help feel free to phone us here at the office.

Amazon Smile Program

If you want Amazon to make a donation to New Vision every time you make a purchase you can use the link below to sign up for the Amazon Smile Program. Follow the step by step directions. Sorry, we haven’t had a chance to put together step-by-step directions for screen reader users yet. See link below. https://smile.amazon.com/ch/54-1210770

Local News and Events

Reoccurring Events: Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting of the Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) will be on Wednesday the 15th of November at 7:00 PM. For more information contact Dianne Decker.

Your Thoughts

If you have any thoughts about what could be mentioned in an upcoming newsletter or comments on this newsletter feel free to reply or fill out the following form. See the following link. http://goo.gl/forms/9WXsbr3jPp

Contact Info

New Vision 4504 Starkey Rd. Suite 120, Roanoke, VA 24018 (South Park Office Building) Phone: 540.985.8900

