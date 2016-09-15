September 2016 Tech Center Newsletter

September 2016 Technology Newsletter



New Vision News and Updates

Tech Center News: The Tech Center will be closed for the week of September 19th through the 23rd.

In other news, we recently purchased a Amazon Echo for the classroom and are having a tons of fun figuring out how to use it. The Amazon Echo is part of a small line of hardware appliances manufactured and sold by Amazon. The Echo is a Voice Assistant device. It allows you to give a variety of voice commands to receive your news, hear podcasts, find telephone numbers and addresses of local business, and much more. If you’d like to know more feel free to shoot us and email or swing by sometime. See the link below for a video about the Amazon Echo and its features. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkOCeAtKHIc

Large Print 2017 Calendars: You can start requesting your 2017 large print calendars! The easiest way is to complete the online form below. We will also accept requests by using the post card on the back of the old calendar, but please note that the mailing address should be changed to New Vision, 4504 Starkey Rd Ste 120. Roanoke, VA 24018. This year we’re making a special effort to make sure our supply of calendars has the most effective reach to Virginia residents with visual impairments. Our priority will be individual distribution to visually impaired Virginia residents, one calendar per individual, and group distribution only to those agencies or groups who are contributing to support our mission. Agencies or groups who wish to receive calendars should contact us by phone (540-985-8900) to request an allotment. As a benchmark, a donation of $25 can provide large-print calendars to 10 individuals. Donations can be made online att https://www.paypal.me/newvision.

Please contact us via Phone, Email, Twitter, or Facebook for a link to the online form.

Braille Calendars: You can order 2016 Braille Calendars by emailing the following Non-Profit your address and request a calendar. calendars@actionfund.org

News

Do you know a Blind person who’s expecting? Check out this service to get a 3D Printed image of your ultrasound, for one Euro. See the link below to learn more. http://www.blindbargains.com/bargains.php?m=15842

Check out this article by Scott Davert about the Nearby Explorer App from the American Printing House for the Blind. Here’s a brief description from the App Store: “Nearby Explorer is a full featured GPS app designed for use by people who are blind. Instead of just providing directions, it describes the environment in ways comparable to reading signage or observing road characteristics.” This App is available on iOS and Android devices. To learn more and see links to the App store see the link below. http://www.blindbargains.com/bargains.php?m=15797

Wish you could quiz youself on your Braille knowledge? With this new Amazon Echo skill you can! Read more at the link below or give it a try next time you’re in the Tech Center. http://www.blindbargains.com/bargains.php?m=15796

TalkBack on Android has added several features including a pronunciation table. Learn more at the link below. http://www.blindbargains.com/bargains.php?m=15754

Podcasts

Check out Blind Bargains Episode 71, entilted “Echoes Of Herbs And Spices”. J.J., Joe, and Scott have many topics they tackle. Scott talks about his Amazon Echo Dot and the remote control with a built-in microphone. The Android 7.0 update, MAGic 13 update for Windows 10, and the Tip of the Week about turning text easily into audio files are all discussed. See the link below. http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq071.mp3

In this Blind Bargains Episode 72 the team discusses an HD Radio with talking controls, Angie’s List, Amazon Home and Home Advisor services for getting those home repairs and other things done around the house. There’s also a nice discussion about training with assistive technology products. See the link below. http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/www.blindbargains.com/audio/bbq072.mp3

Check out this episode of Cool Blind Tech as the team talks about the Anniversary Update to Windows 10 and its accessibility features. See the link below. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/traffic.libsyn.com/coolblindtech/VIP_-_Talking_About_Whats_Hot_and_Whats_Not.mp3

In this Cool Blind Tech listen as Alex demonstrates some new accessibility features in iOS 10 for various Apple Devices. See the link below. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/traffic.libsyn.com/coolblindtech/iOS10_-_A_Swipe_Through_the_Major_New_Features.mp3

In the Mac Accessibility Round Table podcast listen as the team discusses the past 5 years since Tim Cook took over Apple. Also hear about the Orbit Reader 20 and the new Apple TV Remote App. See the link below. http://maccessibility.net/podcast/maccessibility_rt114.mp3

Hear the follow-up from the Knights of the Mac Accessibility Roundtable as they discuss the September 7th Apple Announcement. Topics include the new iPhone and Apple Watch. See link below. http://maccessibility.net/podcast/maccessibility_rt116.mp3

In this episode of Main Menu listen as the team discusses low-tech solutions for making things accessible around the house. See the link below. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2016-09-02

Ever wondered where the nearest bus stop is? What about what restraunts you pass by while in the car? Wouldn’t it be just great if I could point my cell phone in a particular direction and it tell me what’s accross the street? The App Nearby Explorer was recently released on iOS; listen as it is demonstrated in this episode of Main Menu. See the link below? http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2016-08-26

Comic books for Blind folks! You must be kidding, Nope. Take a listen to this interesting interview with Guy Hasson, founder of Comics Empower, on this episode of Main Menu. See the link below. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2016-08-19

This is a must listen. Microsoft has been making steady improvements to accessibility tools in Windows 10, especially the recent Anniversary Update. Listen as the Main Menu team and friends talk with the Microsoft team responsible for these improvements, namely screen reader, Narrator. See the link below. http://mainmenu.acbradio.org/file.php?method=download&episode=2016-07-29

iPhone & iPad Apps

Check out the AppleVis’ Unlimited Newsletter for August 2016. Apps discussed this month include Blindfold Bowling With Friends, Blindfold Greeting Card App, Castro Podcasting App, and Nearby Explorer App. See the link below for the full listing of Apps and products being discussed this month. http://www.applevis.com/blog/apple-applevis-ios-ios-apps-news/applevis-unlimited-whats-new-accessible-apps-august-2016

Did you know?

The Apple TV which opperates much like a Roku has VoiceOver Built-in. This means you could navigate with a remote control and have menu items read out to you when you’re trying to find that Star Trek episode you wanted to watch on NetFlix. Additionally, the newest Apple TV has SIRI with voice command controls.

Tech Center Podcast and News

This is a low-quality audio walk through of installing the new Microsoft Windows 10 Anniversary Update, from our instructor David Ward. He had one hiccup he dealt with. That being that Narrator switched to automatically starting upon reboot which could interfere with other screen-readers. Take a listen at the link below. http://goo.gl/wnr4UY

Windows 10 Bugs

In addition to Edge accessibility issues we’ve noticed, here at the Tech Center, that Google Chrome hasn’t been working to well with JAWS. This as best as we can tell is unique to Windows 10’s version of Google Chrome.

Tech Center Workshops

We’re entertaining ideas about having more workshops now that we’re in our new space. What technology topics, with an accessibility twist, might interest you?

Here are some ideas I’ve had but feel free to give me your feedback at the comments link below.

Board Game Night! Not so much a workshop but for those of you who use Braille are you interested in playing some old favorites like Monopoloy, Uno, or something else?

How to protect yourself Online? Avoiding fraud and your financial information from being stolen.

How to use an Amazon Fire Tablet to read books, play audiobooks, watch movies, and read email for $49.

How to rent movies, watch TV shows, using an Apple TV, Xbox, and/or Amazon Fire TV.

Apple Devices Advanced Workshop. We’d cover power features of iOS and Apps. Such as image recognition Apps, custom keyboards, Braille Reference tools, and the like.

Let us know what you think either at the Tech Center when you attend classes or via the link below. Or feel free to respond to this email.

Local News and Events

Reoccurring Events: Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting of the Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled (RAVE) will be on Wednesday the 21st of September at 7:00 PM. For more information contact Dianne Decker at rdeckerjr2@cox.net.

Your Thoughts

If you have any thoughts about what could be mentioned in an upcoming newsletter or comments on this newsletter feel free to reply or fill out the following form. See the following link. http://goo.gl/forms/9WXsbr3jPp

